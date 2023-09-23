A goal and an assist: Kenan Yildiz’s star shines, leading Juventus Next Gen to Ancona where the young Bianconeri find their first success (2-1) and their first points of the season. The Turkish gem, dropped from the first team, broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a great shot under the top corner (immediately equalised by Spagnoli); Juve then suffered a lot at the start of the second half, but – on one of Ancona’s failed chances – the decisive counterattack was born which Yildiz himself led by sending Cerri into goal (in the final, protests from Donadel’s team due to a contact in the area on Spanish).

Cesena continues to fly, having become a goal machine in the last three matches (nine points and 11 goals scored): Mimmo Toscano’s Bianconeri force through (4-0) also on the Fermana pitch, with Corazza’s second consecutive brace and the signatures of Cristian Shpendi and Chiarello. Entella slips again, in the first home game of the new coach Gallo: at the Comunale di Chiavari Arezzo prevails (2-1), cynical to exploit the two opportunities they had in the first half with Gucci and Poggesi: Entella tries to recover after the break, but it stops at Santini’s strike (even denied by an error by Disanto and by a post hit by Santini himself).

the other games

—

Romeo Neri’s 2-2 draw between Rimini and Perugia is romantic: an incursion by Kouan puts the Umbrians ahead after 11′, but the match is then suspended for 18 minutes because it catches fire – due to a smoke bomb arriving from the away sector – the high jump mattress positioned on the athletics track. It resumes after the intervention of the firefighters, with Perugia distracted and the equalizer immediately found by Lamesta; in the long injury time of the first half it was Bartolomei, with a super right-footed shot from 35 metres, who brought Baldini’s team back ahead, but was joined again by Ubaldi midway through the second half (protests from the defense asking for offside). Same result (2-2) also between Pontedera and Recanatese: Nicastro’s initial advantage was countered by Melchiorri and Carpani – reversing the score, before Catanese’s final equalizer at the start of the second half. After two draws, Gubbio returns to win (1-0), which in the match against Vis Pesaro goes to the spot twice: Mercadante misses the first penalty (foul on Spina), while Montevago – runner-up of the World Cup with Italy U20 – he is colder when he comes from 11 meters due to a handball by Sylla. Spal-Lucchese was instead suspended in the 12th minute of the second half, when a deluge hit the Mazza, making the pitch impassable: when it recovers, we will start from the deserved 2-1 for Lucchese, who had overturned Ferrara’s lead with Guadagni and Benassai Peda.