Yildiz like Del Piero? The Juventus-Salernitana goal is reminiscent of Roby Baggio at Italia '90

Kenan Yildiz is the new idol who has entered the hearts of Juventus fans. The last goal, a magic, against Salernitana in the Italian Cup (6-1 tennis and quarter-finals reached, next opponent is Frosinone in a draw that sees Lazio-Roma in the semi-final zone) – starting from the left and intoxicating half the opposing defense ball and chain – brings back the comparison with Alex Del Piero (idol of the 18-year-old Turk, honored by the Turkish talent with Pinturicchio's typical tongue-out celebration), even if on social media someone in this case compared him to Roby Baggio.

The feat against Pippo Inzaghi's team recalls the one that the Divine Codino did at the 1990 Italy World Cup against Czechoslovakia…

To me, Yildiz's goal reminds me of Roby Baggio's against Czechoslovakia at Italia 90 pic.twitter.com/CRTUeXW0iM — Marco Giorgio Gargini (@MarcoGargini) January 4, 2024

Yildiz-Juventus, half of Europe lined up for the talent snatched on a free transfer from Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Juventus is pampering him, this talent born in 2005 snatched from Bayern Munich who was not quick to renew his contract and lost him on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

And while Vincenzo Montella has already made him debut with the Turkish national team (already 3 appearances at just over 18 years old and a goal, in a friendly in the 3-2 against Germany), there are many European clubs lining up for Yildiz: from Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund, passing through Leipzig and Liverpool. But Kenan has a black and white heart and the feeling that he will stay in Turin for a long time. “He came here to score goals like this, but above all to triumph, to win championships and the Champions League: I imagine him here in 10 years. If Juventus wants a number 10, Yildiz is the number 10: this is his role, he is a boy who makes you fall in love”, said the agent, Hector Peris Ros, a few days ago on Tuttosport.

