No sooner said than done. Finally, Kenanhe cut his hair, as Massimiliano Allegri announced at the press conference. The Juventus coach had complained about the many touches, but not with the ball, but with the look: Kenan had adjusted his hairstyle a few times and the coach had pointed this out in the press conference. So then Yildiz went to a trusted barber – brother of the Juventus Women footballer, Martina Rosucci – to thin out his hair.

A gesture also towards the coach, who will now be able to worry less about Kenan and his look. Even in the field…