Kenan Yildiz scores in today’s Champions League match between Juventus and Psv Eindhoven. The Turkish talent unlocks the game in the 21st minute with a feat reminiscent of the goals scored in series by Alex Del Piero with the black and white shirt. Similar execution and identical celebration, with his tongue sticking out to celebrate the feat.

Control, curling right foot from the left edge of the area and ball into the net with a kiss to the post. A Del Piero goal, the fans on X say, with Yildiz honoring the number 10 shirt worn for 2 decades by Pinturicchio.

Like Del Piero, in his first Champions League match, silencing those who called him a “little player”.#Yildiz 👏 — Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) September 17, 2024

Yildiz’s goal, on his debut in the Champions League, closely resembles the one that Del Piero, also making his first appearance in the most prestigious tournament, scored in 1995-1996 against Borussia Dortmund and Steaua.

September, Champions League, right-footed curling shots. Kenan, you make me cry like this.#Yildiz#UCL — Claudio Pellecchia (@clape87) September 17, 2024

The Turkish striker also becomes the youngest Juventus player to score in the Champions League at the age of 19 years and 136 days.