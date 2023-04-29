EThere is one on the Bundesbank’s website Real interest rate statistics, which shows the impact of inflation on savings. If you take the interest rates for overnight deposits at the banks as a reference, then the real interest rate, i.e. the interest rate less the current inflation rate, is almost minus 8 percent. The good news is that with inflation falling and interest rates on bank deposits returning to positive territory, the real interest rate on bank deposits has risen again since its record low of minus 8.0758 percent last October.

But inflation continues to eat away at the value of the bank account at a rate unprecedented in Bundesbank statistics dating back to June 1967. The interim conclusion is more than sobering, because if you want to beat the inflation rate, which was 7.2 percent in Germany in April, with investments, you have to take the risk with the danger of a total loss.

Around the zero percent mark

But professional investors only use actual inflation to measure past asset development. Rather, the inflation expectations on the market are decisive for the investment decision. Over a ten-year horizon, market expectations for annual inflation average 2.38 percent. The yield on the ten-year federal bond is also moving at this level. The inflation-indexed federal bond with a term of ten years is currently hovering around the zero percent mark. The picture is better than in the ex-post view based on actual inflation, but you won’t be really happy.





But this view can be misleading. “The comparison of a nominal future interest rate with a historically realized inflation is like comparing apples with oranges,” says Michael Muck, senior bond strategist at Meag, Munich Re’s asset manager. In an interview with the FAZ, he says that for a forward-looking real return expectation of investors, the expected and not the realized historical inflation must be considered. And then it also depends on the maturities: If you want to invest for ten years, you have to look at the inflation expectations for the next ten years. If you opt for a five-year term, you have to look at inflation expectations over a five-year period.







Look in the rearview mirror

Bernhard Matthes, portfolio manager in asset management at Bank für Kirche und Caritas (BKC), looks in the rear-view mirror and compares the real interest rate based on currently published inflation rates. “The current inflation rates measure damage that has already occurred and are therefore of little relevance as a benchmark for assessing whether risk premiums that can be acquired today are sufficient to compensate for the prospective risk of inflation,” he replied when asked by this newspaper. Rather, it is relevant for bond investors whether the loss of purchasing power suffered over the remaining term of a bond is compensated. This requires a forecast of future inflation rates for the same term. For Matthes, the best available data point for this is the market-based inflation expectation.

Only securities with inflation protection are really risk-free

Benjamin Dietrich, portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management, looks at the market for inflation-linked bonds. The market for inflation-linked bonds looks ahead and tries to estimate the average inflation rate over the life of a bond. This estimate is reflected in the so-called break-even inflation rates. According to Dietrich, who works for Lazard in New York, the market is currently anticipating average inflation of 2.26 percent over the entire term for ten-year inflation-protected bonds issued by the American government, so-called tips. If this expectation were to materialize, investors would achieve the same returns with inflation-linked bonds as with normal bonds, as the example with Bunds mentioned at the beginning has already shown.

Dietrich currently sees the inflation-linked bonds as a risk-free asset. In general, inflation-linked bonds are chosen if one thinks that the actual inflation over the term will be higher than the inflation currently expected by the market. Since the expected inflation is currently quite low compared to the actual inflation rates, the bond strategists at Lazard Asset Management consider inflation-linked bonds to be attractive. “They ensure attractive interest rates and offer additional protection against significantly higher inflation rates,” says Dietrich.