Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 18:06

Future interest rates closed on Wednesday, the 6th, close to stability, with a downward bias towards the intermediate stretch and an upward bias for long-term maturities. Future interest rates reduced the downward momentum in the afternoon, when the long leg began to exhibit an upward bias, as the Treasuries curve also showed deterioration during the day.

Activity indicators in the US surprised and even rescued during the session some bets on interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve later this year, which were dormant last week. In general, there was a contained fluctuation in local rates on Wednesday, still reflecting investors’ unwillingness to take on risk before the national holiday on Thursday, when markets abroad operate normally.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 closed at 10.62%, from 10.64% in the previous adjustment, and the DI for January 2026 closed stable at 10.30%. The DI for January 2027 ended with a rate of 10.53%, from 10.51% in Tuesday’s adjustment, and the DI for January 2029 changed from 10.98% to 11.04%. The DI for January 2031 rose from 11.24% to 11.32%.

The performance of Treasuries continued to serve as a reference for rates this Wednesday with few internal highlights. The IGP-DI, with an increase of 0.05% in August, after a reduction of 0.40% in July, was slightly below the median of estimates, of 0.14%, but without the strength to change the curve.

The DIs were down in the morning, in line with the accommodation of Treasury yields, but towards the end of the period the movement lost steam, also mirroring what happened with the American curve. They started the afternoon closer to stability in short and medium term maturities, while the long leg was already pointing upwards. The catalyst abroad was the growth of the services PMI in the US measured by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) from 52.7 to 54.5 in August, the highest reading of the indicator since February and contradicting the forecast of a drop for 52.4.

The chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, Camila Abdelmalack, also recalls that, in addition to the Treasuries, there was appreciation of the dollar in the wake of indicators in the US and the interest curve once again prices the possibility of a residual increase in interest rates until the end of 2023. “That is, Fed Funds closing at the level between 5.50% and 5.75% that had been left out of pricing last week”, he commented.

Close to 5:00 pm, however, the market returned to bet mostly on the maintenance of interest rates by the Fed in the next meetings. Even so, in the late afternoon, the rate on the 2-year T-Note was again crossing the 5% line and the return on the 10-year paper was close to 4.30%.

Another factor of caution is the Independence Day holiday this Thursday, when there will be no business at B3. “This leaves the market on the defensive, because tomorrow there will be data from the US labor market that can affect assets, which would leave the reaction in Brazil only for Friday”, explains the economist at MAG Investimentos Felipe Rodrigo de Oliveira .