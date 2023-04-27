Yield comparison | Pension Security Center: Last year was the worst for pension funds since the financial crisis

Finnish pension funds fared better than average in the Finnish National Pension Fund’s return comparison, although none of them achieved a positive real return.

Multi the returns of the country’s pension investors were exceptionally weak last year, when rapid inflation and rising interest rates stormed the stock and interest markets.

While 2021 was a peak year for pension investors, last year was the worst for pension funds since the financial crisis, according to an investment return comparison made by the Swedish Pensions Agency (ETK).

According to the comparison, the average nominal return of pension investors was 8.4 percent negative last year, and the real return minus the effect of inflation was 14.7 percent negative.

In the financial crisis of 2008, the average real return was 15.7 percent negative.

“Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, high inflation and the rapidly tightening monetary policy of central banks darkened the economic outlook and hurt pension investors and the stock and interest markets,” says ETK’s contact manager Mika Vidlund in the bulletin.

The comparison examines 24 pension investors from nine different countries. Eight pension investors from Finland are included in the comparison. The returns of all reviewed pension investors were negative last year, some of them even solidly so.

Finns This time, according to ETK, the occupational pension companies and funds did better than average in the comparison, although none of them reached a positive real return.

The average real return of Finnish pension investors was 11.5 percent negative last year. Three Finns were among the top five: Merimieseläkassa and the occupational pension companies Elo and Veritas. Of them, Merimieseläkekassa survived with the smallest losses.

The best investor in the comparison was the Swedish buffer fund AP6, but even its real return remained negative by six percent. AP6 specializes in non-listed companies outside the stock exchange.

The largest losses in the comparison of investment returns were suffered by the Danish occupational pension fund ATP and the Dutch occupational pension funds ABP and PFZW.

According to ETK’s Vidlund, ATP’s collapse is attracting attention, as the pension fund was known for its good investment returns before the corona pandemic. ATP was also the weakest investor in the return comparison a year ago.

Last year, ATP’s real return was almost 38 percent negative. The Danish fund’s investment portfolio contains many bonds with a long loan period.

The real return of the Dutch company ABP remained negative at 25 percent and PFZW at 29 percent. These funds are also interest-oriented.

Interest-oriented ones The weak returns of pension funds can be explained by the sharp rise in interest rates last year.

The loan periods of long bonds can be up to tens of years, and their coupon rate is often fixed. When the interest rate rises in the interest rate market, the value of long bonds falls.

Equity-oriented pension funds, such as the Norwegian government’s international pension fund SPU, also fared poorly. Its real return was minus 13 percent.

However, according to ETK, SPU’s loss was softened by the weakening of the Norwegian krone in relation to the US dollar, the euro and other currencies that are more traded than the krone.

In many of the countries examined in the comparison, the pension liabilities of pension investors are reduced if their investment assets decrease. Thus, according to ETK, the solvency of operators is not jeopardized by a single bad investment year.

Weak returns last year pushed some pension investors’ five-year average returns into negative territory. However, the fifteen-year real return has remained at a reasonable 3.5 percent.