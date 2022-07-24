Slavic Yiddah She caused concern among her followers on Instagram by posting a photo on July 21 from a hospital bed with her husband, Julián Zucchi. At that time, the actress did not provide details and she only stated that she “was a little bad.” However, on the afternoon of the next day, Friday the 22nd, she revealed that she had fainted up to eight times.

21.7.2022 | History of Slavic Yiddá from emergence. Photo: Capture Yiddá Eslava/Instagram

What happened to Yiddá Eslava?

“Yesterday, at noon more or less, I had a little anger and it accumulated with situations that had been happening these days and I was excited,” explained Yiddá Eslava.

The actress of “Yes, my love” said that she suffers from vestibular migraine, which causes episodes of vertigo. According to what she said, she began to sense that she was going to pass out because she saw everything slow. “It’s as if they disconnected me from above and I fall” he indicated.

Yiddá Eslava fainted up to eight times

In her subsequent Instagram stories, Yiddá Eslava shared the images that Julián Zucchi took from the security cameras, at the precise moment when she falls to the ground.

“The images are strong, but I ended up fainting like eight times” he added, in addition to explaining that his condition prevented him from lowering his legs, because by doing so he automatically lost consciousness.

Apart from the tension suffered, Yiddá Eslava said that many things were mixed with the vestibular migraine such as being dehydrated, stress, muscle contractures and, in addition to that, he stated that there is still “something to check”, for which he is undergoing to medical examinations.

“You have to do studies and find out in the end what happens to me” he concluded.

What other medical condition affects Yiddá Eslava?

In November 2021, Yiddá Eslava announced that she and her oldest son, Tomás Nadeo, had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“Autism is not a disease, it is part of your identity, of your characteristics” he explained on Instagram.

When did Yiddá Eslava discover that she had autism?

Yiddá Eslava was diagnosed with autism at the age of 38. Given the news, the actress of “Don’t tell me spinster” decided to write a book “Love you. Autism and me”.

In an extensive Instagram post, made in 2021, he detailed all the vicissitudes he went through in his life due to ignorance of his condition. “In 4th grade they told my mother that she had to repeat the year because she was “mentally retarded” for not knowing how to read”, counted.

Yiddá Eslava reveals that she was diagnosed with autism. Photo: Instagram capture

Yiddá Eslava visits patients at the Children’s Hospital dressed as a clown

Slavic Yiddah He has commented that he wants to carry out solidarity actions for everyone who needs it. In this way, the former reality girl shared, through social networks, part of the process she went through to become a clown and spend a pleasant moment next to the little ones who are admitted to the Children’s Hospital.

“Look at my RADICAL change! And it makes me more than happy. Today with Compañía Payasa we went to the Children’s Hospital to give joy to children and family members who are hospitalized. One thinks that it is they, the children, who win with a beautiful moment, but in truth we are the ones who take away more than a smile, a great teaching of RESILIENCE, STRUGGLE AND LOVE”, said the actress.

Yiddá Eslava reflects on autism

Through social networks, Slavic Yiddah shared a painting made by her and her eldest son. However, what surprised her the most was when she asked people to reflect on their condition and think hard before greeting them for World Autism Awareness Day.

“If you are not autistic DO NOT CELEBRATE FOR US, better find out more ABOUT US. That is what we need INFORMATION, that helps us fight against our greatest enemy, IGNORANCE”, said the influencer and ended by saying “For a kinder and more inclusive society”, she wrote.

Yiddá Eslava celebrates World Autism Awareness Day. Photo: Instagram.

Yiddá Eslava was scared after a strong tremor

Through social networks, Slavic Yiddah She recounted how bad she had it during the strong tremor of May 12, because she was alone at home and even so she was worried about her children.

“First time I am in an earthquake without my children. My husband, Julián Zucchi, had taken our little ones for a walk , and after half an hour the tremor began. I swear that the first thing I did, unconsciously, was shout ‘My children!'(…) When I saw the cameras, I reaffirmed that, when you are a mother, the first thing you think about is your children, “he told his followers.

Yiddá Eslava was hospitalized for allergic crisis

Slavic Yiddah caused astonishment among his followers by saying that he suffered a serious medical problem, which is why he had to be taken to the emergency clinic. This is due to an allergy that she presented due to the vestibular migraine that she suffers from.

“I’m better now. I have had an allergic reaction as a result of the wonderful weather. My immune system is quite impaired and I’ve had one of those freaky allergic crises where my chest closes up and I’ve ended up in an emergency, I’ve been super bad, “he said.

Did Yiddá Eslava suffer from fluid retention?

In January 2022, Yiddá Eslava shared with her followers that she was overweight due to fluid retention, a sequel left by her second pregnancy.

“I started a diet because I was retaining a lot of fluids? Well, well, today I can tell you that changes are noticeable, ”she explained.

Slavic Jiddah affected by COVID-19 vaccine

In mid-January, Yiddá Eslava received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, her side effects took a toll on her health, she recounted on Instagram.

“I’m feeling bad, bad, very bad, but I prefer to feel bad about the vaccine than about the disease,” said the “Once Machos” actress.

Julián Zucchi: What did you say about Yiddá Eslava’s diagnosis of autism?

In 2021, Yiddá Eslava released his book “Love you. autism and me where he reveals what it is like to live with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In this regard, her husband Julián Zucchi dedicated a message from her through her Instagram stories.

“It was a long road that we were able to travel together based on love and trust . We made a team! I sincerely hope that these books will be of great help to many people who have to fight against misinformation in society. I love you!” she expressed.

Julian Zucchi almost died when he was exercising?

On July 11, Julián Zucchi, husband of Yiddá Eslava, shared on Instagram shocking images of the accident he suffered while lifting weights at home. A mistake caused the 60 kilos he was lifting to fall on him.

“I did not check if the bench in this time that I stopped using it was in good condition, and it fell on me with the weight on it,” said the protagonist of “Yes, my love.”