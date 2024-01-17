Slavic Yidda He spoke with 'Amor y fuego' after his ampay with Angel Fernandez inside a car and confirmed that she is in love. The actress opened up about how she came to know the photographer and she revealed some details of this relationship. In addition, she reaffirmed the trust that she maintains with the Argentine Julián Zucchi.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Ángel Fernández?

“Yes we are dating. I don't keep time, but we are calm. We are getting to know each other. “Everything is very good and I am quite happy,” said the former member of 'Combate'.

Yiddá Eslava also said that she met Ángel in an unusual way because it was at a nightclub, a place she does not usually frequent. “I never go out to a club. I saw him there and said, 'Who is he?' It was like that, really. “It's super hot, it's super sexy, it's gorgeous”said Yiddá Eslava.

Eslava Yiddá talks about Julián Zucchi

The reporter put Yiddá Eslava in trouble when she tried to compare Julián and Ángel, but she knew how to get out of the moment. “In the images we saw that he held your hand, that he was very affectionate with you, did Julián have that detail?” the reporter asked her, to which she responded: “I think loves are different, right? (…) At the time, in private, I think he preferred not to do it in public”.

Does Ángel Fernández know Yiddá Eslava's children?

Yiddá Eslava commented that, at the moment, she has no plans to introduce Ángel Fernández to her children. She will expect to feel completely secure in her relationship with the photographer. “No no. We have a very clear rule with Juli. First, obviously, you have to know him and in Julián's case the same rule clearly applies. “When I feel that the relationship is stable enough, because I am not going to be introducing a dog, a pericote and a cat to my children,” he added.