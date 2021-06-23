Tremendous scare. Former Argentine reality boy Julián Zucchi panicked when the fort occurred earthquake of 6.0 degrees on the Richter scale that shook Lima on Tuesday, June 22.

Through Instagram, Yiddá Eslava shared images of the precise moment when her partner carries her newborn son in her arms while the telluric movement.

“Oops, shaking. Love, love, come! ”Julián Zucchi is heard saying in the security camera video. Then, he goes in search of Yiddá Eslava, who asks him to calm down. “Julián, Julián, love, calm, calm,” said the former reality girl.

She said that the Argentine is not used to this type of incident because in his native country it has happened on a few occasions.

“This is how we live the tremor, we feel it super strong and even more so my husband Julian Zucchi who is not used to tremors. The “quiet” was for my Argentine husband. How did you experience the tremor? Where were you and with whom? ”Yiddá Eslava wrote on the social network.

For his part, Julián Zucchi confirmed that he was terrified during the earthquake. “I just want to clarify that in Argentina there are no tremors, haha ​​the color has just returned to my face,” commented the protagonist of the film Yes my love.

Julián Zucchi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.