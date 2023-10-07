Actors Julian Zucchi and Slavic Yidda were linked with Magaly Medina to provide more details about the end of their marriage. They made it clear that there is a good relationship and respect and trust continue to prevail. “At some point do you plan to resume your relationship?”Magaly Medina asked Julián Zucchi y Yiddá. At that moment, the actress made a gesture of denial, making it clear that she will not return to the father of her children, but he spoke up and said: “I respect your point of view, but I wouldn’t spit into the sky.”

At another time, the ex-couple also made it clear that ending the relationship is showing that they are fighting for their family. “In this country, a happy family sells much more than a separation,” added Yiddá Eslava.