Yiddá Eslava reveals why he sent 2 notarial letters to Julián Zucchi: "I do not wish it to anyone"

Slavic Yidda and Julián Zucchi were one of the most beloved couples on national television, but today they find themselves in the middle of a conflict that has led to legal action. Along those lines, the actress sent two notarized letters to the father of her children, which surprised more than one person. In this regard, Yiddá broke her silence and revealed the reason for her decision. But not only that. Eslava took drastic measures against Zucchi, such as preventing him from entering their production company. Faced with these events, Julián has not had the best reaction. Below are all the details of what happened.

Why did Yiddá Eslava send 2 notarized letters to Julián Zucchi?

The tension between Slavic Yidda and Julian Zucchi It has escalated to such a point that the Peruvian actress decided to send two notarized letters to her former partner. In this regard, the former reality girl surprised by revealing why she made the decision to file these legal actions against the father of her children.

“I have been so silent… What I am experiencing I wouldn't wish on anyone. When a woman sends a notarized letter or complaint, it is for something, behind it there is something much deeper than 'let it be billed'. That is why we are like this, in a country full of violence,” said Eslava, who expressed that she is experiencing a difficult time as a result of this conflict with the father of her children.

Did Yiddá Eslava prevent Julián Zucchi from joining his production company?

In the notarial letter sent by Slavic Yidda to Julian Zucchi It is mentioned that the Argentine actor will not be able to use the facilities of their production company.

“We are both owners of the property called Casa Altos… We have dedicated this to the production activity, which is why we report that (I, Yiddá Eslava) will be carrying out activities in the property described from April 2, 2024 to January 31, 2025, a period in which (Julián Zucchi) will not be allowed entry. I request that you do not carry out any action whose purpose is to prevent or interfere with the use of the facilities by myself, my dependents and/or guests,” the document reads.

After that, the program 'Love and fire' showed some images of Julian struggling at the door of the facilities of the production company he founded together with Yidda. According to what can be seen in the images, the actor would have arrived with his own key, but he was surprised that he could not enter this premises. It should be noted that it is not known if Eslava made any changes to the security bolt.

Did Julián Zucchi burn a gift from Yiddá Eslava?

In the midst of his conflict with the mother of his children, Julian Zucchi He surprised his followers on social networks by burning a painting that his ex-partner gave him Slavic Yidda In his birthday. “Leaving the past behind!” wrote the Argentine actor while having a glass of wine.

