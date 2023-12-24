After Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi have separated after more than a decade together, the businesswoman has publicly shared her weight loss process. To this day, Eslava assured that she has lost 12 kilos and feels healthier. In the latest edition of the América TV program 'You are in all', the couple appeared for an interview and, there, Julián confessed what the secret of the mother of his children was. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about his eating habits?

Let us remember that Yidda He shared this process, since he revealed that it began to affect his health. He also indicated that giving up refined sugars and flours, and doing cardiovascular exercise were his allies in losing many kilos in a short time. Julián, for his part, pointed out what the real secret was.

“The secret, then, to lose 12 kilos is to give up sugar,” said the reporter. “Well, I'm exercising,” Yiddá responded to be interrupted by Julián. “The secret is to leave me”, he specified to generate laughter from his companions. Eslava chose to nod her finger. “Now you understand everything,” she joked.

What did users say about Julián's joke to Yiddá?

The video, which was reposted by Julián Zucchi himself, went viral within a few hours and Internet users reacted in a peculiar way. “Julián being Julián,” wrote the Argentine.

Users commented: “The most beautiful thing about a relationship is that friendship always has to prevail”, “I confirm! After a separation you lose weight”, “The stress leaves your side”, “Secret revealed”, “Julián It's very realistic,” were some of the responses.

Yiddá and Julián continue working together on different projects. Photo: Instagram/Julián Zucchi

