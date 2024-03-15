Fire. Yiddá Eslava shook national television by giving a revealing interview to 'Love and fire'. In it he revealed unknown details of the infidelity of Julián Zucchi, who cheated on the national interpreter with a young Argentine woman. The star of 'Yes my love' She stated that she is completely sure that the Argentine was disloyal in the relationship because she has evidence that confirms his infidelity, which would even include an audio with the confession of the former Parcheesi member.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Julián Zucchi's infidelity?

Yiddá Eslava was sincere and gave some forceful statements to the program Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. She spoke openly about the deception of Julián Zucchi, the father of her two children and with whom she had an 11-year relationship. The writer was also very angry and stated that the Argentine would be seeking to harm her public image and that she wants to “sell the discourse that she is a pathological and toxic liar.”

“In 11 years I didn't check his cell phone, but I had already seen a message when we were uploading stories to networks. On August 8, he turned off the cameras at my house in Argentina,” The interpreter initially said about how she found out about the infidelity. “I'm posting the story and an ephemeral message just arrives, I open it and, I swear on my children, the girl writes to him at that moment and says: 'Oh, if you're going to make a fake Instagram, even just put a picture of a dog so that people like me, who are skeptical, believe it's true.'”Yiddá narrated about the possibility that Zucchi had created a fake Instagram to talk to another woman.

On the other hand, Eslava says that she was able to confirm Julián's deception by checking his location through the Google Maps application. With this she was able to collect a large number of clues and traces that allowed Yiddá to confront the former member of Parchís. However, when Gigi Miter asked the ex-combatant what accurate evidence she could have to convince herself of the deception, Yiddá pointed out that she had a recording of Zucchi admitting this situation.

“I have an audio of Julián declaring it. I have remained silent and I say it not because I am hurt, but because he (Julián) has been bothering me in my relationship with Ángel since day one,” the actress stressed. She stated that the Argentine did not want Yiddá's new partner to visit the interpreter's home, even if her children were not present, something that would not have been fulfilled by Zucchi.

Did Julián Zucchi deny infidelity to Yiddá Eslava?

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that, in the 'Magaly TV, la firma' program, Julián Zucchi denied having deceived Yiddá and stated that he only had private conversations with a friend who he did not want his partner at the time to know. In addition to this, he made his relationship with Priscila Mateo official, but stated that they have only known each other for a few weeks.

“The end of my relationship with Yiddá was long, they were long processes. There was never infidelity… She is the only girl I go out with. A week ago, more or less, we said that we are exclusive. I had no intention of meeting to another girl and she has no intention of meeting another boy,” Julián declared exclusively for Magaly Medina's program.

