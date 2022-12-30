Slavic Yiddah was crowned in the middle of the Peruvian show by being one of the pioneers in the world of competition reality shows with the extinct “Combate” in 2011. Recently, several of his former colleagues revealed the figures they earned by being the face of the program. Figures like Mario Irivarren and Mario Hart were among the most popular, while Fabianne Hayashida earned less than them. Now, Julián Zucchi’s partner was encouraged to give details of this aspect.

The race driver surprised the public when he commented on the “COM FM” video podcast about the exorbitant amount he earned at the start. “In my first few shows it was $4,500. What’s more, we were able to negotiate 2,500 or more. It was a great opportunity to save,” he said. On the other hand, “China” surprised by mentioning that he only earned 1,000 dollars.

“In ‘Combate’ they paid me very little. They would pay me $1,000 and at one point I was the star next to Zumba. For this reason, one day I plucked up my courage and went to ask for a raise. I asked that they pay me $3,500 or I was leaving,” Fabianne said.

How much did Yiddá Eslava earn?

“Look, ‘China’ had a lot of cargo and I don’t know how much she had said. They paid me 500 dollars, which was used for my tickets , my cats, I always saw it as a job and did not claim. Obviously, as in any job, you want to be promoted. We always laugh with Julián because we remember that when they began to pay well, we just left, it was like being in a slot machine that you play until you leave and another person comes and takes the prize, ”Yiddá revealed to La República.

Then, she mentioned that neither she nor Julián Zucchi was concerned about the economic part, she also explained why they left the reality show. “We have never mobilized for money and we made the decision to move away from “Combate” and we decided to go to the radio because we wanted to grow and growth implies sacrifices, taking risks. If you don’t take risks, don’t try to grow and get out of your comfort zone.

Yiddá Eslava rose to fame thanks to her time on “Combate” on ATV. Photo: GLR archive

Yiddá Eslava explains why he left Combate

Yiddá Eslava mentioned that in those years she already wanted to venture into the arts, but that in her work they did not allow it, that was the trigger to leave that television space. “We could stay in “Combate” forever and continue fulfilling my contract. But I didn’t want to stay there, I love acting and they wouldn’t let me, so for the money I don’t dance Yiddá”.

“We earned the same and even a little less on the radio and we changed our lifestyle, we didn’t have a car and that helped us and filled us with a lot of experience with which we will now make a podcast called ‘Serious Thing’, the which we were going to release on December 13, but we decided to postpone it until things calm down,” he told The Republic.

Yiddá Eslava met Julián Zucchi, her partner and father of her children, within “Combate”. Photo: GLR archive

She does not regret this decision, because although she is aware that at the beginning she did not earn exorbitant figures, she was fulfilling her dreams and did not remain stagnant. “People were still in “Combate” while we were in other things: making miniseries, producing. And people were still in “Combate”, earning a h**** of silver, but doing the same thing “ ended.

Did Yiddá Eslava have an armed romance in “Combate”?

The actress and producer Yiddá Eslava also commented on the romances that were born in the extinct program and which many considered was something “armed” to generate rating. She revealed that she did try to get her together with Julián Zucchi at first.

“I had a romance with Julián Zucchi years ago, on top of that I didn’t like him, it was very armed (laughs). I’m honest, at the time I was there, it’s not that couples put you together, they just made you write a note with a guy who had just arrived, but after they tell you to lie down or kiss, that’s crazy, “he said.

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi talk about their future marriage. Photo: composition LR/Yiddá Eslava/Instagran