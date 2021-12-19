Slavic Yidda He defended himself on social networks. Through her official Instagram profile, the Peruvian comedian sent a strong message to netizens who have insulted her, since she and her little son Tomás were recently diagnosed with autism.

Yidda Eslava and her son were diagnosed with autism

The 38-year-old influencer shared on social networks the diagnosis of her and her eldest son, the result of her relationship with Julián Zucchi.

When has autism been synonymous with failure? What if you are autistic? People are going to stop following you and hiring brands. Autism is not a disease, it is part of your identity, of your characteristics “ The actress wrote on Instagram after being advised to keep her diagnosis private.

Yiddá Eslava tells that she was diagnosed with autism. Photo: Instagram

Yiddá Eslava defends itself against detractors

An Instagram user launched a cruel comment towards the former reality girl, where he mocked her diagnosis. After seeing it, Yiddá replied through a post.

“They sent some of the qualifiers for internal that many of the people who found out that they insulted me today had suffered,” the influencer wrote at the beginning of her entry on the social network.

“After thinking about it for a few hours, I said to myself: ‘ Being called autistic does not bother me, I am and proud ‘” he mused. “What hurts and sinks to the marrow is that there is someone who feels pleasure saying it,” he continued.

He finished his post by leaving a message with a positive tone. He referred to the fact that, since you cannot change the views of your detractors, it is better to move on and grow. “Live, grow, improve, little by little the echo of our own successes will overshadow those comments that will remain inaudibleEslava firmly wrote.