The well-known actress Yiddá Eslava was in the center of public attention for several weeks after revealing the infidelity of her ex-partner Julián Zucchi, after 11 years of relationship. This incident unleashed a media scandal and led to the exposure of intimate details of the performers' romance. However, now the writer would also seek to leave this controversy in the past and she is happier than ever celebrating the important recognition that she has just received.

What is the recognition that Yiddá Eslava won?

Yiddá Eslava drew the attention of her thousands of followers by revealing that she was named ambassador of inclusion in Peru, a significant recognition granted by the inclusion certifier. YAPAYKUYas reported by the star of 'Yes my love' on their social networks.

Excited by this achievement, Yiddá shared the news through her official Instagram account and accompanied the heartfelt post with several images of the ceremony. In her post, she expressed her gratitude and reflected on the importance of building a more just and inclusive society. Eslava highlighted that “disability” is created by society and she emphasized the need to work to change this perception.

“Ambassador of inclusion in Peru! Thanks to the YAPAYKUY inclusion certification. I see my children and I just think that we need to create a more just society, that we understand that “disability” is created by society. There is so much to do, For my part, I will fight for neurodiversity, encourage the dissemination of accurate and valuable information, so that fewer boys and girls suffer the consequences of not having a diagnosis in time”, the actress wrote on her social networks.

The appointment of Yiddá Eslava as ambassador of inclusion in Peru represents an important step in her professional career and recognition of her commitment to important social causes. Her dedication to promoting inclusion and awareness of neurodiversity highlights the importance of working to build a more equitable and understanding society.

How old is Yiddá Eslava and how many followers does he have on Instagram?

Yiddá Beatriz Eslava Parra is a renowned Peruvian actress, producer and writer. She was born on July 23, 1983 and He is 40 years old currently. In her many years in front of the small screen she has managed to create a large number of fans who follow her attentively. On her official Instagram account alone, the performer has 1.8 million followers who are attentive to each of her publications.

It is important to emphasize that, after being in the scandal a few weeks ago due to her separation with Julián Zucchi, the actress was emphatic in pointing out that she will not touch on that topic again and wanted to apologize to her millions of fans who “are not used” to seeing her. in “this media circle.”

Why was Slavic Yiddah criticized?

The actress Yiddá Eslava has been the subject of criticism after it was revealed in a recent report by 'Magaly TV, la firma' that she showed support for offensive comments directed towards Priscila Mateo through the use of the 'like' button. Given this situation, the well-known presenter 'Magaly Medina' shared her opinion on the matter and expressed concern for Priscila Mateo, who has been the target of attacks on social networks.

“The comments that people make (…) and they 'like' it. Yiddá Eslava puts her heart on that insulting comment for a girl who did not get involved in her relationship and that I know of (…). It has been a girl who has been meeting someone, a girl who was meeting a boy who is single”said the 'Magpie'.