Like many Peruvian television personalities, Slavic Yiddah You have also experienced the unfortunate moment of receiving indecent proposals from someone. This April 2, in the program “Love and fire” a report was exposed in which the producer and actress recounted the uncomfortable episode that she had to live and revealed that it was a famous character.

As he mentioned, the character in question was a not very tall man from Trujillo and the owner of a university. For this reason, ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi Miter slipped the possibility that the man in question is a well-known politician.

What did Yiddá Eslava say?

“I worked as a hostess and one day they hired me (they summoned her to a hotel). I arrived and it was an asshole dwarf who always hired me for events, and he told me: ‘I want to tell you that I like you (…), I put you an apartment,'” he said.

After telling this, the actress joked: “I could have almost owned a university”. In this way he hinted that it would be Acuña.

Yiddá Eslava surprises fans and premieres version of “TQG”

Slavic YiddahShe starred in the video clip of her own version of “TQG”, the latest musical success by Shakira and Karol G. However, the actress and producer decided to call it “Hu***, what was it”.

“All of us who have an ex are going to feel identified. They were always warm, but cuckolding! Name your friend to sing with you out loud”, it reads in the description of the publication on Instagram.

Yiddá Eslava conquers Mexico with her film “I am innocent”

Slavic Yiddah together with her husband, Julian Zucchi They arrived in Mexico to present their recent film “I’m innocent”which will be broadcast through the Vix Plus streaming platform, which is part of Televisa and Univision.

In this regard, the ex-girl reality He assured that he is living a dream since he has been working on this project for quite some time. “Mom, we closed with Televisa and Univision. This was the presentation for the press and the Mexican public of ‘I am innocent’ in Mexico! ‘I’m innocent’ is a comedy film that will bring the whole family together to see it (…). We are so happy!!! First Peru, then Argentina. And now through @VixPlus for the USA and Latin America”, Yiddá wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

