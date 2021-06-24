Julian Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava shared new images of their experience with the earthquake that occurred in Lima last Tuesday night. The couple used social media to discuss their reactions to the seismic event.

In the video they shared, you can see the actors picking up their youngest children from bed and gathering in the hallway of their home until the event happened.

The former reality girl explained to her followers why she repeatedly asked her partner to remain calm. As he commented in the Instagram publication, the Argentine was very scared and wanted to reassure him: “I managed to capture the moment when I was immobilized with fear.”

“I didn’t say anything, I didn’t say a word. I was scared to death, but I didn’t want to say anything for Tomás and Maro, “he added. Julian Zucchi on the clip.

Yiddá Eslava called his followers to calm down and reflected on the importance of earthquake drills: “Above all, we must start taking drills responsibly and have a house plan. As you can see in the images, each one with a child ”.

Just minutes after the strong earthquake, the couple shared on social networks a recording they obtained from the security cameras installed in their home. In the images you can see the moments of terror that lived the night of June 22.

Julian Zucchi he joked about his reaction to the earthquake. He stated that he is not used to phenomena of such magnitude: “I just want to clarify that in Argentina there are no tremors, ha ha, the color has just returned to my face.”

Earthquake in Lima, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.