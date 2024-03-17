He broke his silence. Yiddá Eslava spoke out on social networks after her explosive statements to 'Love and Fire', where she revealed that Julián Zucchi had been unfaithful to her, which caused the end of their 11-year relationship. In addition, she hinted that the relationship between Priscila Mateo, reporter for 'Magaly TV, the firm', and the Argentine actor had started much earlier than had been announced. However, now the star of 'Yes, my love' decided to clarify the situation and made it clear that he was wrong in his way of expressing himself and regretted having hurt the young ATV worker.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Priscila Mateo?

Yiddá Eslava published a video on instagram where he spoke directly on the subject of Priscila Mateo, reporter for Magaly Medina's program and partner of Julián Zucchi. In her video, the actress showed regret for her previous statements about the entertainment journalist and assured that she never claimed that the former member of Parchis had cheated on her with the ATV worker. Despite this, she apologized for allowing many netizens to believe that had been the case.

“I had something left to close this stage, making a mea culpa, and taking into account that I am the first to promote the fight against abuse through social networks, especially from woman to woman, which is becoming stronger, I feel that “It is correct and given that this situation occurred publicly, what is appropriate is to publicly apologize to Priscila Mateo,” Yiddá Eslava said at the beginning.

“Although it was never my intention to suggest that she got involved in my relationship, since it is not true and I declared it several times, I must accept that, sometimes, I am not understood or I express myself poorly and, therefore, I have “I have to accept my mistakes or misunderstandings. Therefore, once again, I apologize, Priscila, to you and your family with total sincerity, from the bottom of my heart for any comments I have said and they have felt harmed, truly sorry,” Yidda declared.

The actress was emphatic in pointing out that she will not touch on this topic again and expressed apologies to her hundreds of fans who “are not used to seeing her in this media circle.”

Why was Slavic Yiddah criticized?

Actress Yiddá Eslava received criticism for showing support for offensive comments directed against Priscila Mateo, as revealed in a recent report by 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Given this situation, Magaly Medina expressed her opinion and stated that she was very concerned about her worker, who has been the target of attacks on social networks.

“The comments that people make (…) and they like it. Yiddá Eslava puts her heart on that insulting comment for a girl who did not get involved in her relationship and that I know of (…).It has been a girl who has been meeting someone, a girl who was meeting a boy who is single”said the 'Magpie'.

In the last broadcast of the Willax entertainment program, titled 'Amor y fuego', author Yiddá Eslava explained that, after the revelation about Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi, she does not hold any grudges towards the reporter. Likewise, she clarified that on 'Magaly TV, la firma' they did not broadcast her complete interview, omitting the part where she exonerates the reporter and assures that she was not responsible for her breakup with the Argentine actor.

“When I gave the interview for Magaly's program, the first thing I said was that Priscila had nothing to do with my separation and I clarified it. The lady can review it clearly in the recording that she must have of the interview, which they did not include (…). I don't know (Priscila) and if she continues with Julián I will meet her at some point without any kind of resentment because she has nothing to do with here“he declared live.



