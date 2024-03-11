The actress Slavic Yidda He turned to his social networks after Julián Zucchi's affair with a reporter, but not precisely to focus on this fact. Eslava recalled the strong treatment she received on social networks when the images with her current partner, Ángel Fernández, came out. She was emphatic in defending her ideas and the decisions she makes in her life.

What did Yiddá Eslava say after Julián Zucchi's ampay with a reporter?

“Julián can do whatever he wants with his life,” He said at the beginning of his broadcast on Instagram. “He has every right to rebuild his life because he is a single man,” he added.

Then, the former reality girl also commented: “They didn't protect me by slapping me, they protected me by holding my hand with Ángel, he kissed my hand. I was judged by the sexist bullshit,” said Yiddá. Furthermore, about Julián's alleged new partner, she said the following: “I don't know the girl he's dating, I also just found out like you.”

Finally, Eslava Yiddá urged citizens not to judge others for their decisions, as this could have consequences for people. “Think carefully when you are going to talk about someone, when you are going to refer to a person. It is important. I am tired of women and men being measured with a different yardstick. It has to end in one way or another,” she said.

Eslava Yiddá was live. Photo: Instagram

How was Julián Zucchi's ampay?

Surprise took hold of many spectators when they observed Julian Zucchi sharing a kiss with a entertainment journalist during an event. Both were captured at the end of the week near a nightclub. The television program 'Amor y fuego' on Willax Television did not reveal the identity of the companion, but stated that she does not belong to her work team.

The images released capture Julian and his companion leaning against the wall of the nightclub, exchanging kisses and hugs, enjoying each other's company. When asked about the recordings, the Argentine minimized the incident and indicated that they were simply having a good time. “If I'm at a party and someone comes up to me and talks to me, I'm not going to say 'no, stay away, I'm closed to love,'” he commented.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Ángel Fernández, his new partner?

Some time ago, after being seen with Ángel Fernández, Yiddá Eslava commented that she is going through a good time. “Yes we are dating. I don't keep time, but we are calm. We are getting to know each other. “Everything is very good and I am quite happy,” said the actress.

Slavic Yidda She also revealed that her meeting with Ángel was under unusual circumstances, since they met for the first time in a nightclub, an environment that she does not normally attend. “I never go out to a club. I saw him there and said 'who is he?' It was like that, really. He is very hot, he is sexy, he is gorgeous,” she added.