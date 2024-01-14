Slavic Yidda She had been single for some time. She ended her long relationship with Julián Zucchi and admitted to dating a man who is not in the middle. Although it is not known who she appears with at the Chiclayo airport, many believe that it would be her new partner. The images were shared by Samu Suárez's portal, Instarándula.

What happened to Slavic Yiddá?

Slavic Yidda She opened her heart to La República and detailed that she met her new love after breaking up with Julián Zucchi. “He is not in the middle and I want to keep it that way, because I like how we are. He is not from the middle and he does not want to be“she said. Then she stated that she is in love: “It was like a crush on the heart“.

Recently, she was seen with her supposed new partner: “Hello, Samu, Yiddá Eslava at the Chiclayo airport with his new heartthrob“, wrote a 'ratuja'. To this, the communicator published the image where Eslava is seen together with a man whose identity has not yet been disclosed and responded: “We don't know yet if he is the new heartthrob, it could be someone from his work team, but they have already been 'rated' together yesterday eating“.

How did Yiddá Eslava meet his new partner?

Yiddá Eslava commented that he tried to go out and meet new people, but no one caught his attention enough to start a relationship. “When my relationship with Julián ended, I took out my black agenda (laughs) and I couldn't, it didn't connect with him, I tried.“said the former member of 'Combate'.”I met quite a few interesting, handsome people, even a millionaire, until I saw him. I didn't believe in love at the first time, for me it was idiotic“, he stated.

