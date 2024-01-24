Since announcing her breakup with Julián Zucchi, Yiddá has not left the eye of the storm. In fact, when everything seemed to calm down, a new 'bomb' brought her back to the center of attention: she had fallen in love with her again. For La República she explained a little more about her romance and, although at first she did not want to give the name of her new love, she did not expect that they would 'strike' her by kissing with Angel Fernandez.

How old is Ángel Fernández and how many years older is he than Yiddá Eslava?

There was much speculation about the photographer's age. There were those who even believed that she was older than him; However, Yiddá confessed to journalist Carla Chévez that he is older than her because one year. That is, if Yiddá Beatriz Eslava Parra​ was born on July 23, 1983 and He is 40 years old, Ángel Fernández, although his date of birth is not known, he is 41 years old for the statements of the protagonist of 'Yes, my love'.

“He's not my collagen, he's a year older than me. Very cool, but beyond that, he looks super young, I think we both don't look our age“Yidda said for Trome.

Who is Ángel Fernández?

Very little is known about Yiddá Eslava's new partner, precisely because he is not a public figure; However, according to his social networks, he is a professional photographer passionate about landscapes and nature.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Ángel Fernández?

“Yes, we are dating. I don't keep time, but we are calm. We are getting to know each other. Everything is very good and I am quite happy“said the 'ex-combatant'.

Yiddá Eslava also said that she met Ángel in an unusual way because it was in a discotheque, a place she does not usually frequent. “I never go out to a club. I saw him there and said 'who is he?' It was like that, really. He is very hot, he is sexy, he is gorgeous,” said Yiddá Eslava.

