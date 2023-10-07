Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi They ended their relationship after 11 years. They were one of the most beloved couples in local entertainment; However, and as they detailed, they ended up as a couple, but not as friends and parents. Through a video, both announced their breakup. They were interviewed by Magaly Medina and told little-known details of their relationship. “The relationship was exhausted”Eslava said.

Why did Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi break up?

They said it all! The actors of ‘Yes, my love’ Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi were interviewed in ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ and they recounted the details that their marriage suffered during the last months. “To be well with our children, we had to be welln. Maybe There were situations that no longer made us so happy and we prioritized the well-being of the four of us,” said the Argentine.

“The relationship ran out“, he pointed Slavic Yidda. “In this country, a happy family sells much more than a separation“, she added. Regarding a possible marketing strategy, the actress stated: “It is impossible.” On the other hand, she said that she will not return with Julian Zucchibut he only managed to say: “I don’t spit at the sky.”

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi revealed which brands abandoned them

The couple revealed on their respective Instagram accounts that not only did they receive inappropriate comments, but companies that worked with them abandoned them. “Thanks to the brands that left and turned their backs on uswe understand that ‘the happy and perfect family’ sells more than a healthy relationship that prioritizes family and well-being before pretending to make a profit. That’s why we wish you all the best,” wrote Pietro Sibille’s cousin.

On the other hand, they appreciated the good wishes and comments of their loyal followers, but, faced with the wave of haters, they asked to think before writing. “Healthy relationships are not only based on love, that is where you fall into the toxic. Love is mutating, maturing. Sometimes, although it may sound strange, a separation can be a sign of infinite love,” Eslava said.