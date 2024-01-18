Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi were involved in one of the most talked about separations of the Peruvian entertainment, because they always showed themselves as a solid couple, until in October 2023 they both announced that they are no longer in a relationship. After several months, both continued working together to promote their film and inevitably talked about personal topics. Even, Yiddá was caught with a young man who would be her new partner. Now, this Thursday the 18th, the two public figures reappeared together and talked about their current bond.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Ángel Fernández, the photographer who starred in hot ampay with Yiddá Eslava?

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi together again?

Very happy and dressed to the nines, this is how Yiddá Eslava and Julian Zucchi, after months of having separated, at the press conference for the third part of his film 'Yes, my love'. Both referred to their work together and how they are coping with the breakup that surprised their fans.

“At this moment we need to give ourselves a break, we have already been working together for 11 years. I think it's time to develop independently, but we know that we can help each other with whatever we need (…) We count on each other“, said Yidda. For its part, Julian He opened up about how he feels now: “(It is a moment) of learning, of personal growth, you have to take things that way. Things happen for a reason and you have to accept them and handle them.“.

YOU CAN SEE: Ampay! Yidda Eslava is seen kissing with a famous Peruvian photographer inside a car

What did Yiddá Eslava say about her new boyfriend?

Some days ago, Slavic Yidda She was captured by the program 'Amor y fuego', next to photographer Ángel Fernández in a romantic situation. After that, she claims that she received various criticisms for having started a new romance just 3 months after breaking up with Julian Zucchi.

The former member of 'Combate' responded: “First, it's not 'collagen', it's older than me. I don't know why there is so much trouble because a person knows someone (…) I understand that I am a public figure, I also ask for people's understanding, that they realize that nothing bad has happened. With Ángel (Fernández) we have started a relationship at a time when we are both single, it came unexpectedly, there is nothing wrong“.

#Yiddá #Eslava #Julián #Zucchi #months #breakup #quotThings #happen #reasonquot