“We are no longer a couple, but we will always be a family,” was what they said Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi to communicate their separation after 11 years of relationship. Let us remember that the figures met on the set of the missing program ‘Combate’ and, since then, they were inseparable; However, this October 2, they exposed their breakup with two children in common.

Yiddá and Julián previously communicated that they decided to prioritize their projects before reaching the altar. Photo: Instagram

What was the message that Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi sent?

True to their style, the former ‘combatants’ posted a video on their social networks to break the news. Both were visibly affected by talking about their separation in front of a camera; However, they assured that they are carrying out the process in a friendly manner for the well-being of their two youngest children.

“He will always be the father of my children and I will always be the mother of his children. So, we seek to break the stigma of ‘Oh, because it’s over, everything is going to hell,'” Yiddá said in the video which was published on Instagram.

Will Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi continue working together?

It should be noted that the now ex-couple always decided to carry out work projects together, such as the national film ‘Yes My Love’ and ‘Yes My Love 2’, in addition to other business units. Both affirmed that they will continue working together, as they maintain their admiration for each other intact. Yiddá and Julián concluded by indicating that they will always be a family.

“And at work, we will continue to be partners, working on projects, together or supporting each other, since the admiration remains intact”reads on Instagram.

