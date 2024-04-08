The relationship between Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi, once a couple and partners in a production company, has taken an unexpected turn. After eleven years together and two children together, their separation triggered a series of events that culminated in Zucchi being denied entry to the production company that they both founded.

Slavic Yiddaactress and businesswoman, has taken legal measures by sending notarized letters to her former partner, Julián Zucchi, in which she demands that he refrain from mentioning her and entering the production company's facilities until January 2025. This action has been confirmed by the Eslava herself, who expressed on social networks the difficult moment she is experiencing and alleged loss of job opportunities since her separation.

What did Yiddá Eslava say in his notarial letter addressed to Julián Zucchi?

Notarial letters sent by Slavic Yidda to Julián Zucchi Their main objective is to ensure that Zucchi does not mention her in any context and that he stays away from the production company they once shared. Eslava has publicly stated that she is going through a complicated situation and that she is facing negative consequences in her professional career since they separated.

In addition, the program 'Amor y fuego' also revealed the content of the second notarial letter, where Yiddá informs that Julián will not be able to use the production company's premises until January 2025.

Julián Zucchi was caught struggling at the door of the production company

Julian Zucchi, Argentine actor and former partner of Eslava, was captured on video struggling with the door of the production company, evidencing his failed attempt to enter the premises. This incident occurred after Eslava changed the lock and sent him the notarized letters. Zucchi, surprised by the measures taken, refrained from making detailed statements on the matter.

Yiddá Eslava speaks out about his notarial letters sent to Julián Zucchi

Slavic Yidda He has taken to social media to express his feelings about the current situation. Without going into details, she mentioned that what she is experiencing is an experience that she does not wish on anyone and that she hopes will be resolved in the best possible way. The actress has maintained a firm stance regarding the legal measures she has taken against her former partner and father of her children.

Through his Instagram channel, Yiddá pointed out that he had a compelling reason for making the decision to send these notarized letters to the father of his children. “When a woman sends a notarized letter or files a complaint, it is for a reason. (…) What I am experiencing, I would not wish on anyone,” reads on the aforementioned social network.