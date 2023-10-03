They will turn the page. Eslava Yiddá and Julián Zucchi They confirmed that they will not provide statements or interviews to the press after their breakup. Both were in charge of responding to some comments from users and assured that the decision was made out of love for each other and seeking the well-being of their two youngest children together. In addition, they revealed that, as a result of the video they uploaded, various brands that sponsored them terminated the contract they had with them. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Yiddá Eslava say after user comments on Instagram?

Since the morning, the former reality show participant ‘Combat’ He used his Instagram stories to clarify some points of his breakup. In the images, she maintained that they both still love each other, but that it was the healthiest decision. In addition, they confirmed that the video where they announced their separation was the only statement they will give.

“Thanks to our friends from the press who have always been writing to us with the best vibes, super respectful of the situation, but we feel that in the video we said everything from the heart and we prefer to leave the subject there,” Yidda wrote on Instagram.

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi appreciated the supportive comments. Photo: Instagram / Eslava Yiddá

Did the brands abandon Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi?

The public figure also indicated that, as a result of the statement, many brands they worked with stopped supporting them. Despite this, they say they wish them the best. All of these comments were replicated by Julián Zucchi in his profile stories.

“Thanks to the brands that left and turned their backs on us, we understand that ‘the happy and perfect family’ sells more than a healthy relationship that prioritizes family and well-being, before pretending to make money. That’s why we wish you all the best,” the actress also concluded.