Sting announced the arrival of the version in the West Nintendo Switch And pc Of Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone. Already available in Japan, the title will also be available in Europe starting next year July 27th. It is currently possible to pre-order it on both platforms at introductory price of €23.29.

We just have to wait a few more days before finally being able to play this new version of the classic for Game Boy Advance.

Source: Sting Street Gematsu