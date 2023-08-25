FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Two months after his attempted coup, Wagner boss Prigozhin appears to have died after the plane crash. Strange attacks and deaths have occurred more frequently in the past.

MOSCOW – With the possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, it could be another mysterious death in Putin’s circle. Sudden deaths or attacks on Kremlin opponents and oligarchs have repeatedly occurred, especially since the start of the Ukraine war. If you compare the cases, you quickly realize that they have one thing in common: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Whether former partners or opponents – it seems that whoever breaks the President’s line will sooner or later pay for it.

Prigozhin Allegedly Dead After Plane Crash – Another Mystery Case?

On Wednesday evening, a plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. According to a passenger list, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was also on board when the plane crashed. None of the seven passengers and three crew members survived. It has not yet been officially confirmed whether the Wagner boss was among the deceased. It is believed that the crash was not an accident. After the failed coup attempt by the Wagner group, relations between Putin and Prigozhin deteriorated drastically. Experts reckoned that Prigozhin would have to fear for his life.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) may have died in a plane crash. The deaths in Vladimir Putin’s (right) environment have been increasing for a while. © Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/Valery Sharifulin/dpa

That would not make the 62-year-old Wagner boss the first whom Putin would like to eliminate. Several people associated with the Russian President have died in recent months. Russian oligarch and multi-millionaire Yuri Voronov was found lifeless with a gunshot wound to the head in his pool in a St. Petersburg suburb in July 2022. Marina Yankina, 58, is said to have jumped to her death from the 16th floor in February 2023. Previously, she worked in the Ministry of Defense. The 72-year-old General Vladimir Makarov is said to have killed himself in March 2023 because Putin fired him.

Attacks on oligarchs and opponents of the Kremlin – the number of deaths increases in Putin’s environment

Furthermore, Putin’s wiretapping specialist Anton Cherepennikov (40) recently died. The official cause of death is said to be according to the news agency mug have been cardiac arrest. Other oligarchs associated with Gazprom, among others, were suddenly dead. However, the list of victims associated with Putin is much longer. A prominent case is the poison gas attack on the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia. In March 2018, the two were poisoned with the neurotoxin Novichok in Great Britain. The two barely survived. The investigators’ tracks led to the Kremlin and two Russian GRU agents.

Alexei Navalny is considered Vladimir Putin’s fiercest opponent. In August 2020, he too was poisoned with a Soviet-made nerve agent. Navalny has been in Germany for several months for treatment. In January 2021 he returns to Russia, where he is immediately arrested. Since then he has been held in a penal colony. Navalny blames the Kremlin for the poisoning.

Mysterious Deaths in Putin’s Environment — Prigozhin the Next Victim?

In 2013, the London-based Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky died. The 67-year-old was considered an opponent of Putin and financed the opposition from abroad. Officially, Berezovsky died by suicide. Another case that received worldwide attention was the 2006 attack on former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko. He died of radioactive polonium poisoning. Litvinenko was considered Putin’s harshest critic and, shortly before his death, accused him of having ordered the murder.

Not to forget the Kremlin’s handling of the hostage-taking in the Dubrovka Theater in 2002. Chechen terrorists held more than 800 hostages in the theater at the time. To subdue the terrorists, Russian special forces pumped a substance into the theater’s ventilation system. The gas resulted in the deaths of 129 hostages.

The Kremlin denies the attacks on the former agents and critics. However, there is ample evidence linking the crimes to Moscow. If Prigozhin is among the victims of the plane crash, he will not be the last fatality that would play into Putin’s hands. (vk)

