Three hundred and twenty-six meters is the distance a sniper must calibrate in his scope when aiming at the owner of the Wagner mercenary company in his office. According to Yevgueni Prigozhin (Saint Petersburg, 61 years old), in his office, behind the second window on the second floor of number 7 Lieutenant Schmidt Street in Saint Petersburg, a sign indicates so. “And do not forget the correction for the effect of water,” the plank reminds the assassin who takes aim from the other bank of the Neva River.

This is the sinister humor of the businessman who has broken the law of silence imposed by the Kremlin. Prigozhin has staked his survival—political, and perhaps physical—on the fate of the Wagner Group, the great mercenary company of a country whose laws make recruiting mercenaries punishable by jail time. A military contractor, moreover, who executes deserters with a hammer blow to the head.

Russian justice and the Kremlin have looked the other way until now. The businessman only set foot in prison in the eighties, in the throes of the Soviet Union, for fraud and theft. Once outside, the enterprising Prigozhin found himself in the right place—Saint Petersburg—and the right time—the violent Russian 1990s—to found the emporium that would lead him to lead his own army years later.

One of his first businesses was gambling, the sector that an unknown ex-KGB agent, Vladimir Putin, supervised in his political beginnings together with the mayor Anatoli Sobchak. Prigozhin’s other venture was restoration. His local Staraya Tamozhnia became the hotspot for the Petersburg elite, the same ones that took the reins of the country in this century. Putin’s chef was born.

Prigozhin, also the promoter of the troll factory accused of muddying Western electoral campaigns, was the perfect businessman for one more assignment from the Kremlin: founding a mercenary company that would allow intervention in other countries while Moscow denied it. It was not an innovation, but the continuation of the Soviet tradition. Stalin already did it with Colonel Xanti in the Spanish Civil War, a supposed volunteer for the Republic who turned out to be a spy for Soviet military intelligence, the GRU.

Wagner is a monster that threatens to turn against his creator. One of the first steps Sergei Shoigu took when he was appointed defense minister in 2012 was to give more power to the army’s intelligence service (the GRU). This was reinforced with members of the special forces, the spetsnaz, at a time when the Kremlin was betting on specific covert operations in Syria and Ukraine. With the spetsnaz, the GRU left traditional espionage behind and Wagner became the perfect masquerade for operations without a flag. Wagner’s paramilitaries first appeared in the Russian takeover of Crimea in 2014.

However, Moscow’s plans became entrenched in the Ukraine and Syria, and Wagner began to receive more and more resources. From one year to the next, the mercenary company was an army with its own artillery and fighter-bombers that operated in a dozen countries, from Libya to the Central African Republic, where three Russian journalists were killed in an ambush while investigating their activities. In exchange, Wagner accessed mines and other resources to finance himself.

“It is impossible for the army to do without them now in Ukraine,” says Anton Barbashin, director of the Riddle Russia think tank. Moscow needs soldiers. “Although it’s just one more piece, look at the front: it’s so much bigger than Bakhmut,” he adds, before opining that Prigozhin is likely to be set aside, and Wagner, reformed. “It is not a State institution, it is expendable, it is a matter of time.”

Prigozhin’s unpunished insults against the Defense Minister and his chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, show that the businessman is now in Putin’s favour. According to analysts of foreign affairs Andrei Soldátov and Irina Borogán, the reason is that the Russian president — a creature of the KGB — distrusts the army, whose influence in society grows as the war drags on, and he needs to counteract it.

Prigozhin tries to take advantage of his media exposure to sow a dubious political future. The businessman targets the elite, which he accuses of cowardice and contrasts with his recruits, the prisoners, “who have had bad luck in life, but offer themselves as volunteers.” His problem is that he has positioned himself in the ultranationalist sector, a very small and fragmented niche of votes. And the image of him is associated with criminals. People whose death does not matter to the average Russian.

“It’s just a tool,” Barbashin stresses about Wagner. As his unit bleeds to death in Bakhmut, the propaganda also talks about the formation of other Russian mercenary companies, such as Gazprom’s Potok. “They only exist on paper, there is no information about them at the front or training camps,” he adds.

Prigozhin has staked his entire future on Russian victory. “He will not get over the war. Everything he has said, everything he knows… If Russia loses, he has a lot of information on war crimes and for some he would be better off dead,” Barbashin asserts. For now, Prigozhin takes the threats as a joke.

