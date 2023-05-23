Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Yevgeny Prigozhin announces the withdrawal of his Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut. Apparently he doesn’t trust the Russian army to defend the Donbass city. He gets angry.

Munich/Bachmut – From the Ukraine war there is hardly anything left of this town with a former population of 70,000: Bachmut. Wagner mercenaries and the Russian army now claimed that they had taken Donbass city.

Wagner mercenaries: Yevgeny Prigozhin announces withdrawal from Bakhmut

The head of the private army (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed this Monday (May 22) at the same time that he wanted to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut. And to leave the fighting on said front line to regular Russian troops – whom he immediately ridiculed.

Known as “Putin’s cook”: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Loud Reuters Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”, announced that if necessary, a “battalion of generals” would be set up if the Russian army were not able to hold the heavily contested city. Because: According to information from Kiev, Ukrainian defenders are still holding out in Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported ongoing fighting. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the offensive potential of the Russian troops there has been “massively weakened” and fighting continues in the outskirts.

Wagner mercenaries: Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to hand over Bakhmut to the Russian army

Is the Wagner group withdrawing now? “Defensive positions have been set up on the western edges, and so Wagner will leave Artemovsk between May 25 and June 1,” it was quoted as saying Reuters Prigozhin, who used the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut.

“If the Department of Defense’s own forces aren’t enough, we have thousands of generals. We just have to gather a battalion of generals, give them all the weapons, and everything will be fine,” Prigozhin reportedly said.

In recent months, Prigozhin has repeatedly publicly criticized the Russian army and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for allegedly lacking support for his people in Ukraine. Prigozhin recently claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense had not delivered the ammunition promised to the Wagner mercenary unit to Bakhmut. According to the report, “only ten percent” of the ammunition required for the Ukraine war had arrived, while the Ministry of Defense was “busy with intrigues all the time” and the 72nd brigade of the Russian army allegedly fled the flanks in Bakhmut.

In Ukraine: tensions between Russian army and Wagner mercenaries

Moscow’s Defense Ministry recently admitted that Russian troops had been pushed back on the Bakhmut front. It is not true that PMC Wagner was deprived of ammunition, according to sources in the Russian capital. The relationship is considered tense. (pm)