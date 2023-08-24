“Lenta.ru” collected the reactions of the world media to the death of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin

On August 23, the plane of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, crashed. Among the passengers was Prigozhin himself, as well as the key commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin. The news of the plane crash hit the front pages of the leading international media. In the materials, journalists and experts tell what he was like.

CNN: “was an elusive figure for years”

“The founder of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, was on board the plane that crashed and killed everyone on board, was so close to Vladimir Putin that he was called the president’s personal chef ( …). For years, Prigozhin was an elusive figure who enriched himself in the chaos of opportunities in the post-Soviet economy. CNN.

Bloomberg: “career started modestly”

American agency Bloomberg writes that Prigozhin’s career “began modestly” before he could establish a profitable catering business.

A former prisoner who spent about ten years in prison for robbery in the 1980s, Prigozhin began his career as a hot dog vendor. Then, in the 1990s, he founded a restaurant business in St. Petersburg and met [президентом России Владимиром] Putin, who was then the deputy mayor of the city. (…) Prigozhin’s wealth skyrocketed after his Concorde company won major government contracts, including for schools and the military See also The Ministry of Defense sets the conditions for girls to join the Khalifa Air Force and Zayed Military Bloomberg agency

Evgeny Prigozhin Photo: Stringer / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Al Jazeera: Shaved to zero head and uneven teeth

International channel journalists Al Jazeera in their material, they pay attention to the appearance of a businessman, which, in their opinion, has become known throughout the world.

Prigozhin’s scarred face, clean-shaven head, and jagged teeth yellowed from tobacco became widely recognizable, as did his swear-filled speech. channel Al Jazeera

“He (Prigozhin – approx. “Tapes.ru”) has staked out a political niche popular with conservative Russians who respect the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and want victory in Ukraine, no matter what, the channel’s employees say. “Comrade Stalin was absolutely right,” Prigogine said in May.

Spiegel: “accident?”

German edition of Spiegel indicated to the fact that the plane crash happened two months after the failed mutiny.

Prigozhin’s plane crashed Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

“The ‘traitor’, as Vladimir Putin called him, is probably dead. The head of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash in Russia. Accident? Of course, it is difficult to imagine that there is no reliable data on the cause of the accident. And they probably never will. But can it be a coincidence that Prigozhin’s plane suddenly fell out of the sky two months after his mysterious rebellion? – writes the publication.

Hindustan Times: ‘Fate Remained Unclear’

When Prigozhin started the uprising, Putin called him a traitor. However, the criminal case against the head of the PMC was later dropped. Putin also held a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner PMC commanders days after the uprising. Some members of the PMC went to Belarus, but the fate of Prigozhin and his troops remained unclear Indian newspaper Hindustan Times

Also the authors of the material quote US President Joe Biden, who said in July that after the June 23 riot, Prigozhin was a target. “If I were him, I would be careful about what I eat. I would closely follow the menu, ”the publication quotes the words of the American leader.

Prigozhin’s “last performance” took place on August 21, the newspaper adds. On this day, a video appeared on the network where the founder of the PMC says that Wagner is recruiting new people in order to “make Russia greater on all continents.”

Politico: “I was surprised that he was considered dead”

Prigozhin has already been declared dead once, reminds the American edition Politico. “Back in October 2019, Russian media reported that Prigozhin may have been among the passengers of the plane that crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A few days later, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti denied these reports, citing a person close to Prigozhin who said the businessman was in Russia at the time of the crash and was “very surprised that he was thought to be dead.”

A woman lights candles outside the Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti

Fox News: “a story from the Russian media has taken over the American news agenda”

Reports of Prigozhin’s death should be viewed with skepticism, said Rebecca Koffler, a strategic military intelligence analyst and former senior official in the US Department of Defense Intelligence Agency, in a conversation with the American channel. fox news.