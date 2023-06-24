TASS quoted an unnamed security official as saying, “Security measures have been tightened in Moscow. The most important sites are subject to strict security measures,” as well as “state agencies and transportation facilities.”

The agency did not mention these procedures in detail.

Pictures circulating on social networks and also published by electronic media show military vehicles driving in the city near the Ministry of Defense and in one of the locations in front of the State Duma, dozens of meters away from the Kremlin.

And he had threatened, said the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his forces had crossed the Ukrainian border into the city of Rostov in southern Russia, threatening that he would destroy everyone who got in his way.

Meanwhile, Russian forces deployed military checkpoints near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Medina RostovPolice patrols were conducted in the city center, in addition to flying military helicopters over the area.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, confirmed that law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the residents of the province.

“The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order. Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the residents of the district,” Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the other hand, the Lipetsk region in western Russia announced the tightening of security measures, and called Residents to refrain from traveling to the southern regions, especially to the Voronezh region.

The Russia Today news website quoted a statement by Artamonov: “According to the results of the meeting of the operational headquarters, a decision was made to strengthen security measures in the province. Particular attention will be paid to critical infrastructure facilities. In addition, residents of the province are now advised to refrain from traveling to the south, in particular Voronezh Province.