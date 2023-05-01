People’s Artist of the RSFSR, humorist Yevgeny Petrosyan said that he was in the hospital for a routine examination. This is how the artist commented to Izvestia on the reports of his hospitalization that appeared in the media on May 1.

“Oh guys, don’t panic! I have a scheduled check, Petrosyan explained.

The comedian added that tomorrow, May 2, he plans to leave the hospital and return home.

As a source of Izvestia previously reported, Petrosyan was taken to one of the Moscow clinics with heart complaints. The 77-year-old artist was called an ambulance, after examination on the spot, the doctors decided to hospitalize him. The interlocutor added that a few years ago, the comedian had already undergone heart treatment, then he had a stent installed.