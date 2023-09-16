The tragedy occurred on the night between 13 and 14 September: Alfredo Morgese was crushed on the slopes of the Marconi in Bologna

Another terrible accident at work occurred in Italy and unfortunately cost the life of a man who was only 52 years old. His name was Alfredo Morgese and in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday he was crushed by a work vehicle while he was working on resurfacing the road inside Bologna airport. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two small grandchildren. The police are investigating the dynamics of the accident.

Only a few days ago the whole of Italy was shocked by the tragic event that occurred in Casalbordinoin the province of Chieti, in which three workers from a company disposing of explosive materials lost their lives.

The three men were defusing a bomb inside the Sabino Explosiveswhen the aforementioned bomb exploded, cutting their lives instantly.

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, another terrible accident in the workplace claimed the life of another man, who was operating inside Bologna airport.

Hired by a local company, he was busy with some colleagues in the resurfacing of the road surface of an area inside the airport.

The police of the Emilian capital are investigating to try to clarify the dynamics of what happened. According to what has emerged so far, however, it seems that the 52-year-old was crushed from the vehicle which was being operated by one of his colleagues at that moment.

Help arrived on site immediately, but Alfredo Morgese was already nowhere to be found nothing more to do.

Who was Alfredo Morgese

Originally from Cerignola, Alfredo moved to Emilia Romagna a few years ago and settled in Marano sul Panaro, in the province of Modena. He worked as a driver forFondovalle oil mill company.

He was married to his wife Silvana and the two had two daughterswhich they in turn had donated to him two grandchildren.

In the meantime, as always happens in these tragic cases, controversy has arisen over the speech of the job security. For Matteo Leporemayor of Bologna, greater attention from everyone and greater investments in training and safety at work is increasingly necessary.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on social media in recent days for Alfredo’s family. One also came from the management of Marconi Airport itself.