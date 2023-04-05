The tragedy occurred in the early hours of this morning, in a company in Fano, in the Marche region. Giacomo Cesaretti was only 26 years old

Dramatic accident at work this morning, around 7:00, in a company in Fano, in the Marche region. James Cesarettia young worker just 26 years old, lost his life after a paint press crushed him against a wall.

Another tragic accident occurred in the workplacewhich this time cost the life of a young man of only 26 years.

I’m in the last few days different le victims of similar circumstances. A 65-year-old construction worker was killed on Tuesday in the eastern suburbs of Rome after falling from a scaffolding about three meters high.

Another man, also 65 years old, disappeared in Messina yesterday, again falling from the scaffolding of a construction site. The drama at the hospital in the Sicilian province.

Giacomo, on the other hand, worked in a company that deals with painting on behalf of third parties, Polver, located in via Papiria in Fanoin Marche.

This morning, around 7:00, the unpredictable happened. An automated machine hooked the young man’s work uniform and dragged him until he was crushed against a wall.

The process that Giacomo was following, in fact, does not foresee the physical intervention of the worker, which instead is carried out by a mechanical arm and completely automatic which takes the materials to be painted and moves them into the containers where the painting then takes place.

The aforementioned arm would have crushed the worker against a wallfinishing it practically on the spot.

Who was Giacomo Cesaretti

The first to rescue Giacomo Cesaretti were the colleagues who were on site. The intervention of the 118 rescuers and the Fire Brigade of the Fano company was then timely, but they could not help but ascertain the death of the 26-year-old.

James resided at Roncosambaccio, a small fraction of the Marche town of Fano. He had attended the Nolfi high school and after graduating he had started working in the Polver company.

In the last few hours social networks have been filled with condolence messages and closeness to the family of the young victim. In his country unbelief reigns, as well as pain and sorrow anger of those who think that it is not possible to lose one’s life while carrying out one’s work, moreover at such a young age.