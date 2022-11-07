The tragedy took place in a glass factory in Borgonovo, in the province of Piacenza: Nicoletta Paladini was only 50 years old

Yet another accident in the workplace, in which unfortunately a worker lost her life. He was called Nicoletta Paladini, he was 50 years old and worked in a glass factory in Borgonovo, in the province of Piacenza. The woman was trapped between a conveyor belt and a pallet-carrying machine. The intervention of the rescuers was useless.

There are over 800 people who, since the beginning of this year, have lost his life while they were doing theirs workshift in the various companies in Italy. Too high a number that continues to grow.

In the last few hours they are two people who have been victims of accidents at work.

A man, Mostapha El Miski41 years old and temporary employee of the Alessio Tubi company a The Loggiadied after being run over by some packages containing metal material.

Apparently the worker was passing under a remote-controlled machine that is used to move large packages of steel pipeswhen one of the latter, for reasons yet to be ascertained, broke off and hit him in full, crushing him in the legs.

Firefighters and health workers intervened on the spot, even on board an ambulance. Any rescue attempt unfortunately it turned out vain and the 41-year-old passed away shortly after.

Same tragic fate for one too 50 year old woman from the province of Piacenza, who lost his life last night while working his regular shift at the glass factory in Borgonovo.

An investigation into the death of Nicoletta Paladini has been opened

The name of the worker who died in Borgonovo was Nicoletta Paladini. According to reports, the woman had attacked at around midnight. It is around 3:00 in the morning got entangled in a moving conveyor belt and failed to wriggle out in time.

The aforementioned machinery then dragged her and squashed against a pallet holder, breaking her life on the spot.

Rescuers immediately arrived in his place, but they could not help but record his death.

THE Fire fighters they had to work a long time to be able to to free the woman’s body gives him gears.

Now the Piacenza prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident. He put it under seizure the offending machinery and all areas of the glassworks concerned.

They will follow updates on this tragic story.