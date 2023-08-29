The accident in which the young worker Alin Telianu lost his life occurred on 22 August in Viagrande, in the province of Catania

Another workplace accident occurred in Italy and this time the victim is only 25 years old. He was called Alin Telianu and was of Romanian ancestry. He worked in a stable in Viagrande, in the province of Catania, and on the morning of last August 22nd he was crushed by a motor shovel. Help is useless for him.

A tragic fatality which unfortunately cost the life of a young man of only 25 years. A boy with many years to live, who made many sacrifices to help his family, remained in Romania and that it continued thanks to the money that Alin sent regularly.

The drama occurred in the very early hours of last morning August 22nd.

It was a day’s work like any other for Alin, who had lived in Italy and Sicily for many years and who had found a job in a stables to Viagrandea small town of about 9,000 inhabitants in the province of Catania.

All this would have happened between 6:45 and 7:30 in the morning. The 25-year-old, who arrived early at work, boarded a motor shovel and would begin his normal duties.

The video surveillance cameras of the stables see him disappear from the frame and only later do you see his family instead shocked colleagues who realize what happened.

Alin Telianu pressed against a wall

The dynamics of what happened are still to be clarified, but the body of the young Alin Telianu has been found crushed between the motor shovel he was driving and a concrete wall of the structure.

I immediately intervened on the spot rescuers of 118, but they could not do anything except ascertain the death of the 25 year old.

Also present at the stables were i Carabinieri of Acirealewho collected all the reliefs necessary and will listen to the testimonies of those who were in the structure.

It will be done in the next few days the autopsy on the young man’s body, as ordered by the prosecutor. Only later will the authorization that will allow the return of the body to the family and the probable repatriation of the same to Romania where the funeral will be celebrated.

In the meantime, many condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours.