The tragedy in the Reggio Apennines: a 59-year-old hiker slips and falls into a stony ground of over 50 meters

Tragedy in the Italian mountains, where a hiker, yesterday, lost his life after falling 50 meters into a cliff in the Reggio Apennines. Immediate recovery by rescuers and transport of the 59-year-old man to hospital, but the serious traumas decreed his death shortly after his arrival.

Yet another tragedy on Italian mountains. Yesterday, Sunday 23 April, a 59-year-old man originally from Massa Carrara lost his life following a bad fall in the Reggio Apennines.

The episode occurred to be exact in a cliff between the Mount Gendarmeon the Ligurian-Tuscan side, and the Mount La Nuda in Cerreto Laghi, in Ventasso.

The 59-year-old was with some friends, all expert hikers, and they were preparing for a via ferrata in the so-called Valley of Hellnear Mount Scalocchio.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the hiker slipped and fell into a stony ground, from a height of about 50 meters.

Dead hiker: timely help is useless

The climbing partners immediately alerted 118, who sent an emergency services to the scene air ambulance from Pavullo nel Frignano, province of Modena.

A team of SAER extension (Alpine Rescue of Emilia Romagna), immediately recovered the wounded man and transported him urgently to the Maggiore hospital in Parma.

There the doctors immediately understood the very serious conditions of the hiker and they did everything to save his life.

However, the efforts of the doctors did not help to avoid the worst and the 59-year-old man he died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Andrea Sferrazza, an Italian tourist in Jordan, dies falling from a path.

Andrea, 30 years old from Turin and living in London for some years, had gone to Jordan alone for a vacation. While visiting the archaeological site of Petra, you took an elevated path closed to traffic and, for reasons to be clarified, it is precipitate from a height of about 30 meters.

Urgently transported to hospital Amman, died shortly after his arrival due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash with the ground. The Italian embassy in Jordan is working in collaboration with the local authorities for the return of the body to Italy.