Yet another tragedy at work in Tuscany: worker dies crushed by a roller

A 48-year-old worker died in yet another accident at work that took place in the last few days in Tuscany, after being dragged by the rollers of a machine during the evening shift. Giuseppe Siino, originally from Sicily and living in Prato, had been working for almost 20 years for Alma, a company in Campi Bisenzio that produces carpet.

According to the head of the finishing department of the company, Saverio Giorgetti, at the time of the accident, which took place around 21:30, the foreman was present with Siino, who would not have noticed what happened until the machinery, also due to the loud noise. “At that point the foreman went to check and saw the body of the workmate imprisoned in the reels,” Giorgetti said. The worker was extracted from his colleagues, who tried to revive him before the ambulance arrived.

“The institutions and the government intervene on this emergency”, the CGIL asked in a note. “We are shocked at yet another fatal accident at work. For months, years we have been hearing promises to intervene on the shortcomings and limitations of the regulations but also to remedy the evident shortcomings of the prevention and control systems ”, said Elena Aiazzi of the CGIL Firenze secretariat.

This is the fifth death at work to have occurred in the last two weeks in Tuscany and the 25th since the beginning of the year.

In the first seven months of this year, deaths at work in Italy were 677, 30 percent more than the pre-pandemic level. In all of 2020, deaths at work increased to 799 from 705 the previous year, while reports of accidents decreased to 375,238 from 415,725 in 2019. According to Inail, out of 7,486 companies inspected during 2020, 86 , 57 percent were found to be erratic.