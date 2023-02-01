He was arranging a load of wood, when the latter overwhelmed him: a community shocked by the death of Giuseppe Stabile

A tragedy that shook practically the whole province of Salerno occurred yesterday, Tuesday 31 January, in Campagna. Joseph Stable, a worker at the family-run farm, lost his life at the age of just 22. He was hit by a load of wood. He leaves behind his wife and two small children.

Several le tragedies that took place in recent days in Italy, which saw young men disappear with one more life ahead of them. One of the most dramatic occurred in Treviso on Saturday.

Massimo Molin, computer scientist of 44 years old, he fell ill in his sleep and was found unconscious in his bed by his mother. After Suem doctors revived him, he charged again sickness and died shortly after in hospital.

Giuseppe also had a life ahead of him, who was instead 22 years old. He lived together with his beautiful family, his wife and two young childrenin Campagna, a town located in the province of Salerno.

Young, but also very responsible. She was indeed already married and had built a beautiful family with the birth of two small children, which as can be seen from his profile Facebook they were his whole life.

How Giuseppe Stabile died

He had been working with dedication and passion for several years, in the family businessthe farmhouse Il Castagneto.

Yesterday he was fixing a loaded with firewoodwhen the latter, for reasons yet to be clarified, fell on him and overwhelmed him.

The workers who were present on the spot suffered it rescue and they called the rescuers of 118. Despite the timely intervention of the latter, for the 22-year-old there was no nothing to do.

The 22-year-old’s death has caused turmoil throughout the province, but has once again raised the debate related to safety in the workplace. The mayor of Ebolihe wrote: