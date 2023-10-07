He was working in the fields when suddenly the tractor overturned and crushed him: there was nothing Daniel Zagler could do

He was called Daniel Zagler the young man aged just 22 who lost his life on Wednesday 4 October while carrying out his work. He was on board a tractor when it overturned and crushed him. He was found in the evening by his father Richard, who, worried about not seeing him return home at sunset, went to check and made the terrible discovery. Every rescue and rescue attempt was useless.

Yet another tragedy in the workplace, in which, once again, a very young boy lost his life, only 22 years oldwith a life still ahead of him and many dreams to cultivate and realize.

The episode in question occurred at an unspecified time last Wednesday afternoon, October 4th, in Trentino Alto Adige, more precisely in the area of Laivesnear the Gob farm, in the province of Bolzano.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the young man was working in a field and that he was on board a heavy agricultural vehicle, a tractor of unspecified dimensions.

During the operations the vehicle would have overturned, crushing the 22-year-old and probably causing his death instantly.

For Daniel Zagler there was nothing that could be done

Daniel Zagler was supposed to return home in the late afternoon, when the sun set. This, however, did not happen, and this obviously worried i parents who were waiting for him at home.

Richard ZaglerDaniel’s father, at that point decided to go to the camp to check for himself and it was the man who made the disconcerting discovery.

The man, Richard Zagler, is a lot known in the area to be the president of the local Agrarian Consortium and member of the territorial SVP.

The call to ai was immediate rescued and the arrival of the latter on site. The timely intervention of the White Cross, firefighters and mountain rescue, however, unfortunately did not help to avoid the death of Daniel, who had probably arrived some time ago.

Christian Bianchimayor of Laives, entrusted to social media a touching message of condolence and closeness to the family, struck by such a tragedy: