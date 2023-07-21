Salvatore spongano was crushed between his truck and that of a colleague: the tragedy occurred in Minervino, Lecce

Yet another tragedy in the workplace. Yesterday morning, Thursday 20 July, Salvatore Spongano he lost his life after being crushed between two trucks on a construction site in Minervino, in the province of Lecce. The man was 55 years old, was from Cutrofiano and worked for a company in Casarano.

There is great discomfort throughout the province of Lecce for what happened yesterday a Minervinoprecisely in a construction site located in via Kennedy.

Several workers and heavy vehicles were employed on site for the road resurfacing works. One of them, a 55 year old mangot off his truck to carry out a maneuver on the ground and, according to what has emerged so far, it seems he has forgot to engage the handbrake.

The truck then went off track and crushed the driver himself against another truck which was stopped a few meters ahead.

The first to rescue Salvatore Spongano were the present on the spot, who also immediately alerted the rescuers.

Credit: Corriere Salentino

When the ambulance doctors and nurses arrived at the scene, however, he was not already there nothing more to do.

The 55-year-old had reported gods severe trauma to the head and chest which decreed a practically instantaneous death.

Pain for the death of Salvatore Spongano

Salvatore worked in a company in Casarano and was originally from Cutrofiano.

News of his death spread immediately throughout the area, leaving nel despondency all who knew and loved him.

Also arrived at the scene of the accident Carabinieri and the employees of the Spesalwhich they will try to clarify dynamics and causes of the accidentwhether there are responsibilities on someone’s part or whether it was a simple one.

The words of the representatives of the gods are harsh local unionswho underline once again the importance of job security and claim that we don’t get used to very serious facts like this.

READ ALSO: Luca Bellei crushed by his truck: he was only 46 years old. An accident very similar to that of Salvatore, which took place in Pievepelago in the province of Modena last July 18. The man was crushed between the engine and the trailer of his vehicle.