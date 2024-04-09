The Bulgarian parliament on Tuesday approved a new temporary government to lead the country – which is in a constitutional crisis – in the coming months. Center-right Dimitar Glavchev (60) has been appointed as prime minister by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev until the elections on June 9. These will be the sixth elections in Bulgaria in three years.

Since 2020, Bulgarian politics have been unable to form a stable majority coalition, resulting in President Radev successively appointing several temporary and outgoing prime ministers to stabilize the country.

Glavchev has been the head of the National Audit Office and has been a member of parliament and chairman on behalf of the centre-right GERB party. He said on Tuesday that his interim cabinet consists of administrators who “have the same distance from each party.” According to Glavchev, the cabinet must “generate stability” and not “allow itself to be held hostage by the ambitions and wishes of parties.”

Also read

Bulgarian elections do not produce a clear winner, and the country again faces difficult coalition negotiations