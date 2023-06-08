More than 30 former footballers have lost their battle against ALS since the 1960s: Massimo Pomi is the last on this sad list

The world of Italian football has recently suffered a very serious mourning. Massimo Pomi, a former footballer who also had a brief spell with Inter, died at the age of 50. It was ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that took him away, which from the 1960s onwards affected over 30 players. A worrying fact that leads to questioning.

A battle, that of Pomi against the Slawhich lasted over 14 years and which saw him slowly fade away.

His life was dedicated to football, which saw him travel between different clubs in the province of Lecco and also a short parenthesis in Interwho noticed him in the promotion league when he was only 17 and decided to give him a chance.

Alone 36 years oldwhen he was nearing the end of his career, the discovery of the disease and the forced withdrawal, then the hard struggle and the tragic epilogue of a few days ago.

Massimo Pomi is unfortunately yet another ex footballer who found himself fighting in vain against this unbeatable monster called ALS.

Massimo Pomi and beyond

Some experts have in fact been able to notice that the percentage of former footballers who contracted amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at a very young age is much higher compared to the rest of the average population.

In fact, if the disease affects an individual when on average he has about 65 years oldin former football fans we speak of an average age of 35-45 years old.

To think that from the 1960s onwards, in Italy alone, 33 former footballers contracted ALS and disappeared from it. One of the most impactful media has certainly been that of Stefano Borgonovaformer champion among others of Milan and Fiorentina.

In the 1999 for the first time a magistrate, Raffaele Guariniello, opened ainvestigation where various hypotheses emerged, including the fact that they are used on football fields chemical pesticides and herbicides.

Other hypotheses concern i repeated blows to the head that football players suffer when they hit the ball with their head and, no less, i drugs And anabolic which, especially from the sixties onwards, almost all sports clubs administered to athletes to speed up recovery times from a race or an injury.