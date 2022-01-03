The NFT or non-fungible token they gave a lot to talk about last year. As expected, the controversy surrounding them continues and some companies have already declared that they will support them. That is the case of Square enix.

Through a message from New Year the president of this publisher and developer, Yosuke matsuda, expressed his opinion about it, as well as other very popular topics such as cloud play and the metaverse.

Square Enix speaks out about NFTs

Matsuda thinks that those who enjoy video games just for fun are the main opponents to NFT, but believes that they will become an important part of the future of the industry.

This executive began by saying ‘I realize that some people who’ play for fun ‘and now make up the majority of gamers have expressed reservations towards these new trends, and it is understandable that this is the case’.

To the above, the president of Square enix added ‘however, I think there will be a number of people who are motivated to’ play to contribute ‘, by which I mean to help make the game more exciting.’.

Then he stated ‘traditional games have not offered an explicit incentive to the latter group, who were motivated strictly by personal feelings as inconsistent as goodwill and voluntary spirit’.

The company thinks it’s the future of video games

Yosuke matsuda pointed out, in his way of seeing things ‘This fact is not alien to the limitations of the existing UGC (User Generated Content)’.

He continued with ‘UGC was created solely because of people’s desire to express themselves and not because there was any explicit incentive to reward them for their creative efforts’. Matsuda think that’s why it hasn’t become so revolutionary.

The president of Square enix believes that the economy based on NFT It will give players incentives and motivations to create content.

‘I think this will lead to more people engaging in such endeavors and a greater chance for the games to grow in exciting ways.’, he stressed. It should be noted that there are currently other companies that are thinking of taking advantage of the tokens non-expendable, such as Ubisoft Y Sega.

Yosuke matsuda finished off with ‘it is precisely this type of ecosystem that is at the heart of what I call’ decentralized games ‘, and I hope it becomes a major trend in the future’. We will see how things turn out.

