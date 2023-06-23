“Shipwreck in Lampedusa, perhaps 40 missing. Dynamics and number to be confirmed”: this is what Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Coordination Office for the Mediterranean, wrote on Twitter.

“It is urgent to strengthen relief efforts on the Tunisian route – he added – the fragile iron boats on which migrants fleeing the country are forced to travel are causing an unacceptable number of deaths this year”.

Chiara Cardoletti of Unchr reports the incident on Twitter: “ Shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa: 40 people missing, including at least 1 newborn. It is unacceptable to continue counting the dead at the gates of Europe, a sea rescue mechanism coordinated and shared between states is now also a matter of conscience”.