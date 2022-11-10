Atlético de Madrid once again dropped points in a game that was key for the confidence in Simeone to recover little by little while the break for the World Cup lasted. The colchoneros came out, as has become customary in the team trained by the Argentine coach, much less concentrated than the vermilion, who took advantage of the first change to get ahead on the scoreboard after a play very poorly defended by Atlético de Madrid.
The passing of the minutes was not a correcting factor for the rojiblancos, as even Simeone was forced to introduce Ángel Correa half an hour into the game. The player pointed out was Nahuel Molina, who was being a very important piece in the attempt to make the last pass. The yellow ended up conditioning him and he was the one chosen by Cholo.
It must be recognized that sometimes they deserved a draw, or even a victory, because during the second half they managed to put together several rather dangerous plays. The aim was not on his side, and much credit must also be given to Rajkovski, who with his saves became one of the great heroes of the match.
The board now has a month to work and ask itself the most important question of the club today: Should Cholo leave, or should half the squad leave? The incompatibility of both pieces is more than proven, but the decision is not easy. Not even the mattress makers themselves are able to agree.
