Matteo and Giovanni, the two boys who died in the Thursday night accident in Aprilia, were only 27 and 24 years old: what happened

The toll of the accident which occurred during the night between last Wednesday and Thursday on the Pontina, just outside Rome, is dramatic. Two boys very young, Matteo and Giovanni, both from Pomezia, lost their lives in the tragic crash. Six other people were more or less seriously injured.

Another road tragedy shakes Italy and unfortunately led to the death, in this case, of two boys very young.

The drama unfolded all around at 3:00 am between last Wednesday and Thursdayon state road 148, the road known as “Pontine“.

A Smart Forfour with on board 5 young peoplehaving reached km 56, near the hamlet of Campoverde di Aprilia, collided with another car and overturned.

Both carswhich were traveling towards Rome, are finished destroyed. Passers-by immediately alerted the authorities and the emergency services, who reached the site of the accident as quickly as possible.

On site, in addition to 118 health workers aboard several ambulances, the Fire fighters and the agents of Police of Latina and Aprilia.

The scenario what they found upon their arrival was unfortunately chilling.

One of the kids traveling in the Smart had been thrown out from the cockpit and it was already dead. Inside the car another young man had already lost his life, while three others were seriously injured.

The three passengers in the other car, one, were less seriously injured Fiat Pandawhich also ended up destroyed on impact.

Who were the two boys who lost their lives

The two victims of the tragic accident were called Matteo Cursi And Giovanni Anaclerio. They had respectively 27 and 24 years old and they were both originally and residents of Pomezia.

They had spent a evening with friends and they were probably returning home.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social media in the hours and days following the drama.

The municipal administration sympathizes with the pain of the families of Giovanni Anaclerio and Matteo Cursi, the two young people from Pomezia who lost their lives last night in a tragic accident on Via Pontina.

This is the message that appeared on the Facebook page of municipality of Pomezia. Followed by those of many friends and acquaintances of the two young people.